Xponance Inc. Acquires 1,082 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,036 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEO. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter worth about $931,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,680,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth approximately $378,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,557,000. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on AEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Citigroup set a $13.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down from $19.00) on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $48,043.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Eagle Outfitters Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $11.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.57. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $10.74 and a one year high of $26.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.07.

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 29.76%.

About American Eagle Outfitters

(Free Report)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.