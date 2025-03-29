Xponance Inc. Acquires 229 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in ICU Medical by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,297 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 28,881 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 12,370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICUI stock opened at $140.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.67 and a beta of 0.73. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.36 and a 12 month high of $196.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.84.

In related news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 1,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.48, for a total transaction of $213,474.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,262,119.64. The trade was a 1.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

ICUI has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James set a $97.00 price target on shares of ICU Medical in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ICU Medical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.67.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

