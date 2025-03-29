Xponance Inc. Acquires 920 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 379.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,085,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,071,000 after purchasing an additional 858,857 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Douglas Emmett in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,829,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Douglas Emmett by 8.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,883,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,809,000 after buying an additional 384,371 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the third quarter worth $6,210,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter worth $4,028,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Douglas Emmett Stock Down 1.9 %

Douglas Emmett stock opened at $16.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.66 and a beta of 1.13. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.76.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.44. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 0.63%. Equities analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 584.62%.

Douglas Emmett Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

