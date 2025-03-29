Xponance Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,699 Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,699 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AGYS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Agilysys by 117.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 337 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agilysys by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,006 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,686,000 after buying an additional 16,935 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 1,197.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 505,690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,105,000 after buying an additional 466,704 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the third quarter valued at approximately $739,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Agilysys by 9.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 47,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

AGYS stock opened at $73.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.11. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.37 and a 12 month high of $142.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 91.39 and a beta of 0.98.

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Agilysys had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $69.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Agilysys’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Agilysys news, Director John Mutch sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $56,497.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,403,328.32. This represents a 2.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kaufman 2012 Descendants Trust sold 7,500 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total value of $977,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 315,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,132,175.84. This represents a 2.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,250 shares of company stock valued at $8,708,238 over the last quarter. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AGYS. UBS Group set a $100.00 target price on Agilysys in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Agilysys from $145.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Agilysys from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Agilysys from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.50.

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

