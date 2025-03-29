Xponance Inc. Acquires Shares of 8,534 Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guardant Health Price Performance

Shares of Guardant Health stock opened at $43.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 1.50. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.81 and a 1 year high of $50.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.66 and its 200 day moving average is $34.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $201.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.50 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19,157.20% and a negative net margin of 59.05%. On average, equities analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on GH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Guardant Health from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Guardant Health from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Guardant Health from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.95.

Guardant Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

Featured Stories

