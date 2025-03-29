Xponance Inc. Boosts Holdings in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in MGE Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 425,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,908,000 after buying an additional 8,629 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after acquiring an additional 8,233 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 67.8% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 11,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of MGE Energy by 62,788.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGE Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,765,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MGE Energy

In other news, Director James G. Berbee acquired 446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $90.83 per share, with a total value of $40,510.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,451.56. The trade was a 4.02 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of MGE Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MGE Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th.

MGE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MGEE opened at $92.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.85 and its 200 day moving average is $93.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.27 and a 1-year high of $109.22.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.23). MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $171.42 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGE Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is 54.05%.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

