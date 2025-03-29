Xponance Inc. Boosts Holdings in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Payoneer Global were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 4th quarter worth $1,233,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global in the fourth quarter worth about $1,276,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 17.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,129,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,504,000 after buying an additional 165,913 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $540,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 133.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 97,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 55,766 shares in the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 96,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $970,244.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 741,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,469,402.36. This trade represents a 11.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Beatrice Ordonez sold 85,000 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total value of $884,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,305,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,974,548. This trade represents a 3.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PAYO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wolfe Research lowered Payoneer Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Payoneer Global from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Payoneer Global from $14.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Payoneer Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.07.

NASDAQ:PAYO opened at $7.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.97. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.69 and a 1 year high of $11.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.30.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Payoneer Global had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $261.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

