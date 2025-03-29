Xponance Inc. Boosts Stock Position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in FormFactor by 154.9% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 45,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 27,550 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor in the fourth quarter worth about $319,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,757,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,312,000 after acquiring an additional 406,768 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 184,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,119,000 after acquiring an additional 26,734 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in FormFactor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,647,000. 98.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. B. Riley lowered shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on FormFactor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

FormFactor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FORM opened at $28.64 on Friday. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.45 and a 1 year high of $63.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.45 and its 200 day moving average is $40.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.83.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.14). FormFactor had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 9.12%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total value of $155,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,212,338.38. This represents a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

