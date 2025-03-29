Xponance Inc. Buys 1,423 Shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 12,474,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,164,000 after buying an additional 1,094,260 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,463,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,359,000 after acquiring an additional 756,966 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 7.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,696,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,656,000 after acquiring an additional 395,652 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,732,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,027,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,683,000 after purchasing an additional 52,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWK stock opened at $10.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.12. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a one year low of $9.24 and a one year high of $16.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.40.

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 12.62%. On average, analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CWK. Citigroup dropped their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cushman & Wakefield has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.10.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

