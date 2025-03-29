Xponance Inc. Buys 371 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in TriNet Group by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other TriNet Group news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 600 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $41,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,991 shares in the company, valued at $2,565,695.76. The trade was a 1.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jeffery Jon Hayward sold 1,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $94,607.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,867 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,975.12. The trade was a 6.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,748 shares of company stock worth $833,436 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. TD Cowen cut shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $104.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

TriNet Group Stock Performance

NYSE:TNET opened at $79.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.44 and its 200 day moving average is $88.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.43 and a 52-week high of $134.67.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 200.82% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.72 million. Research analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

TriNet Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from TriNet Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. TriNet Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.16%.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

