Xponance Inc. Buys 3,845 Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,845 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Hecla Mining during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 771.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,438 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hecla Mining Price Performance

Hecla Mining stock opened at $5.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.84. Hecla Mining has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $7.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 113.32 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Hecla Mining Cuts Dividend

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Hecla Mining had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $249.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.21 million. Analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.0038 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Hecla Mining from $6.60 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Kurt Allen sold 9,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $47,630.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 104,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,372.16. The trade was a 8.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Krcmarov acquired 6,570 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.29 per share, for a total transaction of $34,755.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 331,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,518.24. The trade was a 2.02 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,915 shares of company stock valued at $300,000 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

Further Reading

