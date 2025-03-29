Xponance Inc. Buys New Shares in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 61.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after buying an additional 19,337 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 54,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its position in Adtalem Global Education by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 41,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 9,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

ATGE stock opened at $101.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.69. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.95. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.18 and a 12-month high of $112.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 12.34%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Donna J. Hrinak sold 4,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total transaction of $509,165.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,885.92. This trade represents a 26.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Betz sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total value of $379,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,770.17. This represents a 17.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,997 shares of company stock worth $1,386,048 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ATGE shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

