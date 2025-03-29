Xponance Inc. Grows Position in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU)

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATMU. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 333.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. 32.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atmus Filtration Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

Shares of NYSE ATMU opened at $37.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.83. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.62 and a 1 year high of $45.43.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $406.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.24 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 120.81% and a net margin of 11.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.05%.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

