Xponance Inc. Has $214,000 Holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Atkore were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Atkore by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 21,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its position in Atkore by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Atkore by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Atkore by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter.

Atkore Stock Down 2.9 %

Atkore stock opened at $60.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.91. Atkore Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.91 and a 1-year high of $194.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Atkore Announces Dividend

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $661.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.77 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 12.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atkore Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Atkore’s payout ratio is currently 12.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm began coverage on Atkore in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Atkore to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $102.00 price target (up from $93.00) on shares of Atkore in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Atkore from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atkore presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atkore news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,400. This trade represents a 1.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Profile

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

