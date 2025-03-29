Xponance Inc. Has $224,000 Position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 451,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 58.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after buying an additional 14,818 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 79.5% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,227,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,474,000 after acquiring an additional 402,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop Price Performance

Shares of Walker & Dunlop stock opened at $84.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.27. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.07 and a 1 year high of $118.19.

Walker & Dunlop Increases Dividend

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.18). Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $341.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.82 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.67 dividend. This is a boost from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is currently 84.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO William M. Walker bought 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $86.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,508,675.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 411,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,455,672.91. The trade was a 4.44 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

View Our Latest Analysis on WD

Walker & Dunlop Profile

(Free Report)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Servicing and Asset Management, and Corporate. The Capital Markets segment offers a comprehensive range of commercial real estate finance products to customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.