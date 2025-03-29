Xponance Inc. Has $225,000 Stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 79,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at $287,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 245.7% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,227,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004,757 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth $4,099,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 68,727 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total transaction of $452,910.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 474,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,125,202.06. The trade was a 12.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 38,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total value of $260,571.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,150.40. The trade was a 12.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 691,597 shares of company stock worth $5,671,783. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTON opened at $6.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.73 and its 200 day moving average is $7.56. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $10.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.95.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). On average, analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

PTON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, February 10th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.69.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

