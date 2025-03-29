Xponance Inc. Has $231,000 Holdings in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Avidity Biosciences were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Avidity Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 217.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Avidity Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $277,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Arthur A. Levin sold 1,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total value of $53,539.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,598.80. The trade was a 12.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 10,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total value of $297,250.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,646,580.49. This represents a 2.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,443 shares of company stock valued at $2,241,889. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avidity Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of RNA stock opened at $31.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.19. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $21.56 and a one year high of $56.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 1.02.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,772.45% and a negative return on equity of 27.66%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.69.

About Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

