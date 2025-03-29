Xponance Inc. Has $237,000 Stake in Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Arcellx were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACLX. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Arcellx by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Arcellx by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,862,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Arcellx by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 210.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ACLX shares. Barclays raised shares of Arcellx to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Arcellx in a report on Monday, December 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Arcellx from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.46.

In related news, insider Christopher Heery sold 3,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total transaction of $236,217.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,504,629.52. This trade represents a 8.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kavita Patel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $96,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,181,646. Corporate insiders own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Arcellx stock opened at $67.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.72 and a beta of 0.32. Arcellx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.88 and a 52-week high of $107.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.70.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $15.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 million. Arcellx had a negative return on equity of 8.28% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arcellx, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company’s lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

