Xponance Inc. Has $241,000 Stock Position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Impinj were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PI. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Impinj by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Impinj during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Impinj by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Impinj by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Impinj by 205.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period.

In other Impinj news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 8,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total transaction of $823,232.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,975,627.28. The trade was a 2.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.96, for a total value of $40,878.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,114,443.84. The trade was a 0.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,704 shares of company stock worth $1,925,748 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PI opened at $91.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.50 and a beta of 1.98. Impinj, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.17 and a twelve month high of $239.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.06.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.49). Impinj had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 7.11%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Impinj from $182.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Impinj from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Impinj from $200.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Impinj to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.44.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company’s platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

