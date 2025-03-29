Xponance Inc. Has $245,000 Stock Holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,759 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPH. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,412 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,109 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com cut Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Tri Pointe Homes from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.60.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE TPH opened at $31.88 on Friday. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.25 and a 1 year high of $47.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.86 and its 200-day moving average is $38.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.71.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Equities analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Tri Pointe Homes announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Tri Pointe Homes

(Free Report)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.