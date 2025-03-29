Xponance Inc. Has $252,000 Stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,142 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engaged Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the third quarter valued at about $33,620,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in BlackLine by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,666,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,896,000 after buying an additional 435,271 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackLine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,770,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackLine by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,113,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,439,000 after buying an additional 354,784 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 63.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 317,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,534,000 after buying an additional 122,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BL shares. Bank of America raised shares of BlackLine from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on BlackLine from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on BlackLine from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackLine has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.40.

NASDAQ BL opened at $48.81 on Friday. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.37 and a 1-year high of $69.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a PEG ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.29). BlackLine had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 21.63%. Equities analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackLine news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 9,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total value of $451,400.96. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 65,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,113.38. The trade was a 12.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

