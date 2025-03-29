Xponance Inc. Has $256,000 Holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,922 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MHO. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in M/I Homes by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,546,000 after purchasing an additional 18,173 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 507.3% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after buying an additional 13,226 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in M/I Homes by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 96,809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,589,000 after acquiring an additional 28,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on MHO shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price (down from $210.00) on shares of M/I Homes in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

NYSE MHO opened at $113.70 on Friday. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.92 and a 12 month high of $176.18. The company has a current ratio of 7.65, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.23.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by ($0.25). M/I Homes had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 20.20%. On average, analysts expect that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 18.44 EPS for the current year.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

