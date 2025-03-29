Xponance Inc. Has $258,000 Stock Position in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Enpro were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NPO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Enpro by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,241,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,385,000 after purchasing an additional 11,643 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Enpro by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,972,000 after purchasing an additional 9,127 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enpro by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 484,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,545,000 after buying an additional 5,502 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Enpro by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 313,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,108,000 after buying an additional 4,717 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enpro by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,959,000 after buying an additional 5,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NPO opened at $163.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $182.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 47.16 and a beta of 1.52. Enpro Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.68 and a 52 week high of $214.58.

Enpro ( NYSE:NPO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $258.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.10 million. Enpro had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Analysts predict that Enpro Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Enpro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Enpro’s payout ratio is currently 35.84%.

In related news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.66, for a total transaction of $199,061.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NPO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Enpro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Enpro from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Enpro from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

