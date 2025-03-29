Xponance Inc. Increases Holdings in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,276,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,423,000 after acquiring an additional 227,833 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,844,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,827,000 after purchasing an additional 62,515 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P increased its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 3,135,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,736,000 after purchasing an additional 69,690 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,077,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,809,000 after purchasing an additional 71,709 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 4.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,834,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,762,000 after buying an additional 84,509 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BNL stock opened at $16.97 on Friday. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a one year low of $14.21 and a one year high of $19.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Broadstone Net Lease ( NYSE:BNL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $112.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.80 million. Equities research analysts expect that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

A number of analysts have commented on BNL shares. JMP Securities raised shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $20.00 target price on Broadstone Net Lease and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc (the Corporation) is a Maryland corporation formed on October 18, 2007, that elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2008. Broadstone Net Lease, LLC (the Corporation’s operating company, or the OP), is the entity through which the Corporation conducts its business and owns (either directly or through subsidiaries) all of the Corporation’s properties.

