Xponance Inc. Invests $219,000 in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCEP. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CCEP opened at $86.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.76 and a 200-day moving average of $79.33. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52-week low of $65.94 and a 52-week high of $88.39.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.