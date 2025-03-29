Xponance Inc. Invests $241,000 in Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT)

Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trump Media & Technology Group in the third quarter valued at $17,650,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 788,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,895,000 after buying an additional 193,563 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Trump Media & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,397,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Trump Media & Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,642,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Trump Media & Technology Group by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,628,000 after acquiring an additional 25,685 shares during the last quarter. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DJT stock opened at $19.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 45.33, a quick ratio of 47.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.72. Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $61.00.

In related news, CFO Phillip Juhan sold 21,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $431,709.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 220,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,521,828.50. The trade was a 8.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Eric Swider sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $97,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,989 shares in the company, valued at $763,014.73. This represents a 11.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 14.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. operates as a social media and technology company. Its brands include TRUTH Social, TMTG+ and TMTG News. The company is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

