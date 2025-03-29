Xponance Inc. Invests $247,000 in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 118.4% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 68,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 37,125 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 22,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 137,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 34,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HP. Citigroup upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $39.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Argus upgraded Helmerich & Payne to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.11.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

HP opened at $25.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.61. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.80 and a 52-week high of $44.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.42.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 11.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.89%.

Insider Transactions at Helmerich & Payne

In related news, CEO John W. Lindsay acquired 20,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.55 per share, with a total value of $551,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 691,214 shares in the company, valued at $19,042,945.70. This trade represents a 2.98 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Belgacem Chariag acquired 37,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,600.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 54,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,730.48. The trade was a 216.56 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.