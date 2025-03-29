Xponance Inc. Invests $253,000 in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in Ubiquiti by 254.5% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 4,880.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 13,079 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the fourth quarter worth about $2,180,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Ubiquiti in the 3rd quarter worth about $838,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Ubiquiti during the 3rd quarter valued at about $327,000. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UI shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ubiquiti from $236.00 to $222.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Ubiquiti in a report on Monday, February 10th.

Ubiquiti Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:UI opened at $309.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.24 and a 1-year high of $469.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $351.20 and a 200 day moving average of $315.82. The firm has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 42.08 and a beta of 1.12.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.12. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 296.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ubiquiti Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

Insider Transactions at Ubiquiti

In related news, CAO Kevin Radigan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.99, for a total transaction of $347,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,407.16. This represents a 28.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

See Also

