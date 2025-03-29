Xponance Inc. Invests $263,000 in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GEO. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in The GEO Group by 1,873.3% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 69,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 66,408 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in The GEO Group by 20.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 273,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 46,905 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of The GEO Group by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 212,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 74,430 shares during the period. Kore Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kore Advisors LP now owns 555,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,144,000 after purchasing an additional 44,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. 76.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GEO has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of The GEO Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Noble Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The GEO Group in a report on Monday. Jones Trading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of The GEO Group in a research note on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group set a $35.00 target price on The GEO Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE GEO opened at $29.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The GEO Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $36.46.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $607.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.45 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 2.00%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

