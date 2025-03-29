Xponance Inc. Makes New $225,000 Investment in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,230 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WSFS. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in WSFS Financial by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in WSFS Financial by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in WSFS Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on WSFS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on WSFS Financial from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WSFS Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

WSFS Financial Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ WSFS opened at $51.78 on Friday. WSFS Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $41.33 and a 52-week high of $62.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.83.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 18.77%. Sell-side analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

WSFS Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.57%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Rodger Levenson sold 7,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $397,384.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,881,456. The trade was a 4.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

