Xponance Inc. Makes New $237,000 Investment in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGO. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Assured Guaranty by 1,794.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Stock Performance

Shares of AGO opened at $87.33 on Friday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 12 month low of $72.57 and a 12 month high of $96.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.11.

Assured Guaranty Increases Dividend

Assured Guaranty ( NYSE:AGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $199.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.56 million. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 70.37% and a return on equity of 11.58%. Research analysts anticipate that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is 19.94%.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

