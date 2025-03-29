Xponance Inc. Makes New $241,000 Investment in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SRRK. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 584.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 1,321.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Scholar Rock in the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Scholar Rock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Scholar Rock news, Director Katie Peng sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $34,626.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,579.98. The trade was a 3.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jing L. Marantz sold 5,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total value of $249,951.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,970,240. The trade was a 7.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 299,772 shares of company stock worth $11,245,798. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Scholar Rock Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:SRRK opened at $32.84 on Friday. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $46.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88.

Scholar Rock Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

