Xponance Inc. Makes New Investment in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dorman Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,615 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,662,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Dorman Products by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,697 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after buying an additional 14,807 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 27,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 9,201 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Dorman Products by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Dorman Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th.

Dorman Products Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of DORM stock opened at $120.71 on Friday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.61 and a 12 month high of $146.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.87 and a 200-day moving average of $126.57.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.21. Dorman Products had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $533.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.95 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Dorman Products news, SVP Donna M. Long sold 742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.38, for a total value of $96,741.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,593,779.72. The trade was a 3.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven L. Berman sold 617 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total transaction of $76,032.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 832,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,639,499.30. This trade represents a 0.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,842 shares of company stock valued at $4,048,449. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Profile

(Free Report)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.