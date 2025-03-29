Xponance Inc. Makes New Investment in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 101.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 579.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $678,000. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,606,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,603,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Performance

White Mountains Insurance Group stock opened at $1,904.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.41. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1,665.71 and a 1-year high of $2,023.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,879.59 and a 200-day moving average of $1,868.73.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $12.44 earnings per share for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 10.29%.

White Mountains Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 0.05%. White Mountains Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.11%.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

