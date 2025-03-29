Xponance Inc. Purchases 13,070 Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,445 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,070 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Transocean were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Transocean by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 18,247 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Transocean by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,332 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 34.0% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 15,877 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 107,012 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Transocean by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,841 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Transocean

In other news, EVP Roderick James Mackenzie sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total value of $84,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 313,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,327.20. This represents a 6.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE RIG opened at $3.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.38, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.72. Transocean Ltd. has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $6.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $952.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.28 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.52%. As a group, research analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RIG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut Transocean from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Transocean from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Transocean from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Transocean from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, SEB Equity Research set a $2.80 price objective on Transocean in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.03.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

