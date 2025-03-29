Xponance Inc. Purchases 372 Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,070 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PATK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 5.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 353,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,347,000 after purchasing an additional 17,747 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Patrick Industries by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,618 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,929,000 after buying an additional 13,851 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 47,553 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,770,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $418,000. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PATK opened at $83.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.33. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.72 and a fifty-two week high of $98.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.84.

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 13.25%. Equities research analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is presently 38.83%.

In related news, Director M Scott Welch bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.62 per share, with a total value of $211,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,559.82. This trade represents a 542.30 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stacey L. Neu sold 2,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.53, for a total transaction of $246,754.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,303.32. This represents a 13.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on PATK. Benchmark increased their target price on Patrick Industries from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Patrick Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.96.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

