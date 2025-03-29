Xponance Inc. Purchases 86 Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSGS. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 423.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Macquarie lifted their price objective on Madison Square Garden Sports from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Madison Square Garden Sports Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MSGS opened at $195.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 82.35 and a beta of 0.91. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 1 year low of $178.35 and a 1 year high of $237.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $204.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.57.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.25). Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $357.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Madison Square Garden Sports

In other news, insider F. Dolan 2009 Revocabl Charles sold 31,825 shares of Madison Square Garden Sports stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.92, for a total value of $6,044,204.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,022.24. The trade was a 86.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

(Free Report)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.