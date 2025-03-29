Xponance Inc. Raises Stake in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,839 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESE. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 240.2% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 18,824 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 13,290 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $323,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,919 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 17,611 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESCO Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE ESE opened at $155.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $153.41 and a 200 day moving average of $140.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.11 and a twelve month high of $171.28.

ESCO Technologies Announces Dividend

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.34. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 10.44%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of ESCO Technologies from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.