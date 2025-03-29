Xponance Inc. Takes $250,000 Position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,560 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of URBN. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters in the third quarter worth $361,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth $707,000. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 34,433 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 173,730 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,656,000 after buying an additional 58,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 100.7% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 28,683 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 14,393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

URBN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Urban Outfitters from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Urban Outfitters Stock Performance

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $51.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.56. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $33.86 and a one year high of $61.16.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 6.11%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total transaction of $539,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,697.94. This represents a 44.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 8,300 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total value of $485,052.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,898. This represents a 34.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,976 shares of company stock valued at $5,573,263 in the last three months. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Urban Outfitters Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

