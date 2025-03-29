Xponance Inc. Takes Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AerCap by 59.3% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 6,654 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in AerCap by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 446,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in AerCap by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,601,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,726,000 after purchasing an additional 282,980 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 91,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,687,000 after purchasing an additional 44,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,478,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AER. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $113.00) on shares of AerCap in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of AerCap from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of AerCap from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of AerCap to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AerCap presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.43.

AerCap stock opened at $102.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.06. AerCap Holdings has a 1 year low of $81.93 and a 1 year high of $107.36.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.75. AerCap had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 32.38%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

AerCap declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This is a positive change from AerCap’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio is 9.99%.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

