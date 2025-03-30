10,465 Shares in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,465 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBVA. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 21,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 43,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 38,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 53,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Price Performance

BBVA stock opened at $13.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.03. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 52-week low of $9.23 and a 52-week high of $14.84. The company has a market capitalization of $80.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 17.49%. Analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.4439 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. This is a positive change from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is 39.23%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

(Free Report)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.