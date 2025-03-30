11,400 Shares in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Acquired by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PVH. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in PVH by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 627,655 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,855,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 774,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,852,000 after buying an additional 144,260 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new position in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $466,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of PVH by 179,164.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 760,080 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $79,705,000 after acquiring an additional 759,656 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,186 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $336,123.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,366.50. This trade represents a 12.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

PVH stock opened at $64.59 on Friday. PVH Corp. has a 52 week low of $62.94 and a 52 week high of $141.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.22%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on PVH from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut PVH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on PVH from $128.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PVH from $144.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of PVH from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PVH presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.27.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

