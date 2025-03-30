19,900 Shares in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Acquired by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 19,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,903,000 after acquiring an additional 33,743 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 5.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 70,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty in the third quarter worth about $259,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the third quarter worth about $854,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 35,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE TRNO opened at $62.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.93. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $53.78 and a 1-year high of $71.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.24. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 48.18%. As a group, research analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.08%.

TRNO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.09.

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

