24,300 Shares in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Bought by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 24,300 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Matador Resources by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 510 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. ClearAlpha Technologies LP raised its stake in Matador Resources by 4.3% during the third quarter. ClearAlpha Technologies LP now owns 5,250 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 8,188 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 108.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matador Resources

In related news, EVP Glenn W. Stetson acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.06 per share, for a total transaction of $53,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 91,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,864,540.80. This trade represents a 1.10 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher P. Calvert bought 1,300 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.17 per share, with a total value of $71,721.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 34,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,780. This trade represents a 3.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 21,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,100,769. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Matador Resources Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:MTDR opened at $50.46 on Friday. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $43.89 and a 52 week high of $71.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.28 and its 200-day moving average is $54.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.05). Matador Resources had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 25.26%. The business had revenue of $970.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.10 million. Equities analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.3125 dividend. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is presently 17.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Matador Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Matador Resources from $84.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Matador Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Matador Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.79.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

