24,500 Shares in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Purchased by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GTLB. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in GitLab in the 3rd quarter valued at $678,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of GitLab by 5.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,032,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,740,000 after buying an additional 111,997 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in GitLab by 189.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after buying an additional 40,171 shares during the last quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 3rd quarter worth $6,865,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of GitLab by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $708,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 267,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,938,525.40. This represents a 3.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $2,075,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 144,913 shares in the company, valued at $7,518,086.44. This trade represents a 21.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 349,216 shares of company stock valued at $19,841,492 over the last quarter. 21.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GTLB opened at $48.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.19 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.18. GitLab Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $74.18.

Several research firms have recently commented on GTLB. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of GitLab in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Scotiabank upped their price target on GitLab from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of GitLab in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of GitLab from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of GitLab in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.52.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

