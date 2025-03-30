24,843 Shares in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Purchased by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 24,843 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUM. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Summit Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Summit Materials by 179.2% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Summit Materials in the 4th quarter worth $57,000.

SUM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens lowered shares of Summit Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $52.50 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Summit Materials in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Summit Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

Shares of NYSE:SUM opened at $52.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.47 and its 200-day moving average is $48.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 3.10. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.64 and a 52 week high of $54.07. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 64.07 and a beta of 1.13.

Summit Materials, Inc is a vertically integrated construction materials company, which engages in manufacturing construction materials and related downstream products. It operates through the following segments: West, East, and Cement. The West segment includes operations in Texas, Utah, Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Wyoming, Oklahoma, Arkansas and British Columbia, Canada.

