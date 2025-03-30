3,000 Shares in RH (NYSE:RH) Purchased by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of RH by 125.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in RH by 7,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of RH by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RH by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RH in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

RH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of RH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of RH from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on RH from $556.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded RH from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $261.00 to $374.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on RH from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $403.25.

Shares of RH stock opened at $236.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.89, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $335.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $351.63. RH has a 52-week low of $212.04 and a 52-week high of $457.26.

In other news, insider Eri Chaya sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.27, for a total value of $4,162,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christina Hargarten sold 5,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.20, for a total value of $2,361,216.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 484 shares in the company, valued at $216,444.80. This represents a 91.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,380 shares of company stock worth $28,922,379 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

