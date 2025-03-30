30,200 Shares in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Purchased by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,000.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KRC opened at $33.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.02. Kilroy Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.71 and a fifty-two week high of $43.78.

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

Kilroy Realty ( NYSE:KRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.17. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 3.75%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Kilroy Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Kilroy Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Kilroy Realty from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.55.

View Our Latest Research Report on KRC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Angela M. Aman bought 2,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.45 per share, with a total value of $99,153.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at $99,153.65. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 6,000 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total value of $208,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,013,486.56. This trade represents a 6.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.