35,400 Shares in SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Purchased by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 35,400 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $22,059,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 214.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 519,302 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,128,000 after acquiring an additional 354,297 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,682,093 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $142,718,000 after acquiring an additional 296,601 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,924,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of SM Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,404,000. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Barton R. Brookman, Jr. bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.36 per share, for a total transaction of $226,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,591.76. This trade represents a 91.31 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SM opened at $29.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 0.55. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $26.66 and a 52-week high of $53.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 4.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.68 and its 200-day moving average is $39.41.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The energy company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $852.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.44 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 19.82%. Equities analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.98%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SM shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on SM Energy from $59.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of SM Energy from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Williams Trading set a $41.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

