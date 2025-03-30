41,400 Shares in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Bought by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 41,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,778,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,804,000 after buying an additional 76,618 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,591,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 40,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 80,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 15,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on EDR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Endeavor Group

In other news, insider Canada Pension Plan Investment sold 21,038,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $578,564,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Patrick Whitesell purchased 117,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $175.40 per share, with a total value of $20,656,682.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,579,437 shares in the company, valued at $452,433,249.80. This represents a 4.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,212,077 shares of company stock valued at $191,824,043 and sold 21,185,617 shares valued at $582,983,444. 63.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Endeavor Group Price Performance

EDR stock opened at $30.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.07 and a 12-month high of $35.99.

Endeavor Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.02%.

Endeavor Group Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

See Also

